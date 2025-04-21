Deutsche Börse (DBOEY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Deutsche Börse to post earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DBOEY stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $31.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

