Chubb (CB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.28 per share and revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, analysts expect Chubb to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $285.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Chubb has a 52-week low of $238.85 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chubb from $271.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.21.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chubb stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

