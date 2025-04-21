First United (FUNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. First United had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. On average, analysts expect First United to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First United Stock Performance

FUNC stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. First United has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $181.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

First United Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FUNC. Raymond James raised First United from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

