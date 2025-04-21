Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Stock Performance
CLWT opened at $1.19 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.
Euro Tech announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech
About Euro Tech
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
