Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

CLWT opened at $1.19 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36.

Euro Tech announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech

About Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited ( NASDAQ:CLWT Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 312,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 4.05% of Euro Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

