StockNews.com Downgrades Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) to Hold

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $112.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.95. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $71.49 and a one year high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $170,450.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,938.04. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,075.60. This trade represents a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

