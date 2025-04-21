StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $9.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.68). Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.