StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance
NASDAQ BBGI opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $9.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.68). Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Beasley Broadcast Group
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.