StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William B. Shepro acquired 210,498 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,039.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,039.04. The trade was a 210.50 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,275 shares in the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

