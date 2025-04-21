Elevance Health (ELV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Elevance Health to post earnings of $10.60 per share and revenue of $46.26 billion for the quarter. Elevance Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 34.150-34.850 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, analysts expect Elevance Health to post $34 EPS for the current fiscal year and $39 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $424.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $416.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.81. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $362.21 and a 52 week high of $567.26.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELV. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $518.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $529.00 price objective (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

