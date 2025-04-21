Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort to post earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $122.70 million for the quarter.
Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.23. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 18.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance
MCRI opened at $75.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.07. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $96.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on Monarch Casino & Resort
Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Monarch Casino & Resort
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.