Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort to post earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $122.70 million for the quarter.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.23. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 18.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

MCRI opened at $75.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.07. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $96.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

