Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Enphase Energy to post earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $358.39 million for the quarter. Enphase Energy has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. On average, analysts expect Enphase Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $52.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.94. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $47.48 and a 52-week high of $141.63.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,139.68. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Barclays dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $112.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.85.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

