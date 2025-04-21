MSCI (MSCI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect MSCI to post earnings of $3.88 per share and revenue of $746.45 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.22. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect MSCI to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Up 0.8 %

MSCI stock opened at $546.73 on Monday. MSCI has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $642.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $558.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $585.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

MSCI Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $643.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total value of $2,621,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 294,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,542,084.75. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $574.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,044,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,951 shares in the company, valued at $729,599,549.01. The trade was a 0.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.