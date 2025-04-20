Short Interest in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Grows By 23.6%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,490,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 39,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on AMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital set a $3.25 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.72.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AMC Entertainment
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Price Performance
AMC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,674,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,337,688. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.64. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74.
AMC Entertainment Company Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
Featured Stories
