Short Interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Rises By 23.0%

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 61,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $285,259.52. This trade represents a 10.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 9,844.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.28.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PINE traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.49. 77,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $238.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 3.96%. Analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 814.29%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

