Short Interest in Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Drops By 24.1%

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 37,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nidec Price Performance

Nidec stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. 230,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nidec has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Nidec had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 4.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nidec will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

