Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Down 26.3% in March

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ESP traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.12. 15,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.13. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $33.00.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile
Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, converters, transformers, filters, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, and antennas.
