Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Down 26.3% in March

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ESP traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.12. 15,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.13. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 36.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, converters, transformers, filters, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, and antennas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.