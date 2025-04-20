Short Interest in Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Declines By 29.6%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

OTCMKTS:MEDXF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,371. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

