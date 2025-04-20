Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,419. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $19.23.
About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
