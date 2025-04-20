Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,419. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $19.23.

About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy and Offshore Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses segments. The Dry Bulk Business segment owns and operates specialized vessels for various cargo types; and bulk carriers for cargo, such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizers, salt, and steel products.

