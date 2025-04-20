PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Short Interest Up 24.4% in March

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of PROG

In other PROG news, Director Douglas C. Curling acquired 10,000 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.88 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,880.44. This represents a 27.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.01 per share, for a total transaction of $46,216.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,330.91. This trade represents a 9.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of PROG by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 779,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,951,000 after buying an additional 209,805 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in PROG by 2,008.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 178,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 170,080 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 248,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 157,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,093,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,564,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,373,000 after buying an additional 134,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

PROG Stock Performance

Shares of PRG stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.22. 318,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,983. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.27. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.96. PROG has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. PROG had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROG will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from PROG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is 11.45%.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

