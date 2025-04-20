Short Interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Increases By 23.7%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 642,600 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 519,400 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 273.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 23,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 906,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after acquiring an additional 80,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

TNK stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,251. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $74.20.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

