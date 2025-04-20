NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,450,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 61,960,000 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXE. Stifel Canada upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NexGen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

NYSE:NXE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.74. 6,635,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,890,685. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51. NexGen Energy has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,038,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after purchasing an additional 271,153 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 328.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 143,996 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,481,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,971,000 after buying an additional 3,762,756 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,487,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 27,565 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

