Short Interest in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Expands By 24.8%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cango Trading Up 3.9 %

CANG traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 78,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,305. Cango has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $385.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $91.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Cango

Cango announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANG. BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the fourth quarter worth $3,670,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cango in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. HCEP Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cango during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cango during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cango during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturers, financial institutions, car buyers, insurance brokers, and companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, transaction facilitation, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services.

