The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Short Interest Update

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 135,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

FLIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on First of Long Island in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First of Long Island from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.04 to $16.56 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

First of Long Island stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. 68,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,297. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $247.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). First of Long Island had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 15.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 2,711.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 212,216 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First of Long Island during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

