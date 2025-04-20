Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Short Interest Down 21.0% in March

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

AOMR stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.92. 53,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a market cap of $186.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.16%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOMR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOMR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jones Trading reduced their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

