Short Interest in Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Declines By 19.5%

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Nolato AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NLTBF remained flat at C$5.27 during trading hours on Friday. Nolato AB has a 1 year low of C$5.00 and a 1 year high of C$5.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.23.
About Nolato AB (publ)
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nolato AB (publ)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for Nolato AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nolato AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.