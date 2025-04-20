Short Interest in Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Declines By 19.5%

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Nolato AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NLTBF remained flat at C$5.27 during trading hours on Friday. Nolato AB has a 1 year low of C$5.00 and a 1 year high of C$5.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.23.

About Nolato AB (publ)

Nolato AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products for medical technology, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, hygiene, and other industrial sectors in Sweden, Other Nordic countries, Asia, Rest of Europe, and North America, and internationally.

