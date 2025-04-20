Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Decreases By 21.9%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 85,747.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,288,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after buying an additional 1,287,066 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,112,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,868 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 739.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 444,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 391,632 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,525,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,806,000.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of WIW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 148,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,865. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

