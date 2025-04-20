Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Short Interest Update

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,800 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 613,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $264.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.15.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:RGA traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.48. 370,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $233.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.36.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 256.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 326,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,240,000 after acquiring an additional 234,780 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 38.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 53,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 466.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after purchasing an additional 193,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

