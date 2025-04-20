Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Down 21.3% in March

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAYGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 683,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

OTCMKTS:MRAAY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 451,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,593. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.87. Murata Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murata Manufacturing will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

