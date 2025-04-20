Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 237,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Banco de Chile from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BCH

Banco de Chile Trading Up 0.9 %

Banco de Chile Dividend Announcement

Shares of BCH stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.02. 160,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,747. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $2.1037 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Institutional Trading of Banco de Chile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,236,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,401,000 after acquiring an additional 618,891 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $11,494,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,536,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco de Chile

(Get Free Report)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.