Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Update

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the March 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,244. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $341.06 and its 200 day moving average is $390.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $311.41 and a 1-year high of $481.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.48%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

