Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Update

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the March 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.3 %
Carlisle Companies stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,244. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $341.06 and its 200 day moving average is $390.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $311.41 and a 1-year high of $481.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.
In other Carlisle Companies news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
