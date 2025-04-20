First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Short Interest Up 32.7% in March

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 44,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXNC. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in First National by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First National by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First National by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First National Price Performance

Shares of FXNC remained flat at $18.60 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $167.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. First National has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $26.97.

First National Dividend Announcement

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. First National had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that First National will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. First National’s payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded shares of First National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

