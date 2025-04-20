Short Interest in Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Increases By 33.4%

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,383,000 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the March 15th total of 7,036,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,079.6 days.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LMPMF remained flat at $0.28 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile
