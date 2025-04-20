Short Interest in Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Increases By 33.4%

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,383,000 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the March 15th total of 7,036,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,079.6 days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMPMF remained flat at $0.28 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.

Get Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing alerts:

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.