Short Interest in Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) Decreases By 29.2%

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 404,000 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 570,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Envirotech Vehicles Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EVTV traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,952. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. Envirotech Vehicles has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Envirotech Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 789.13%.
Envirotech Vehicles Company Profile
Envirotech Vehicles, Inc manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks.
