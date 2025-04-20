DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Short Interest Up 31.1% in March

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 577,300 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the March 15th total of 440,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $767,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 78.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. 29,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,722. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $199.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.90. DouYu International has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $20.17.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $1.87. The business had revenue of $155.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $9.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from DouYu International’s previous — dividend of $9.71.

DOYU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.90 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. HSBC raised DouYu International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised DouYu International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

