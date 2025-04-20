Short Interest in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Increases By 21.1%

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 677,200 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 559,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $99,117.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,281.14. This trade represents a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 26.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,174,000 after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ FELE traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,967. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $82.69 and a 52 week high of $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.31.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $485.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.87 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.53%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

