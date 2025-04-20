Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,358.63. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 25.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 2.1 %

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 60,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,595. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $131.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 8.02%. Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

