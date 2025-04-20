Short Interest in iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET) Decreases By 27.3%

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ERET traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 780. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $28.97.

About iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF

The iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (ERET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate companies from developed markets weighted based on a target exposure to green certification, energy efficiency, and level of carbon emission intensity.

