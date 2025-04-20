PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Short Interest Update

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of PIFMY remained flat at $21.55 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 718. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $27.43.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile
