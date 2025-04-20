Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Expands By 30.5%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,983,300 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the March 15th total of 26,807,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 349,833.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Saipem Stock Performance

SAPMF remained flat at $1.81 during trading on Friday. Saipem has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

