Short Interest in Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Decreases By 27.1%

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Raia Drogasil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RADLY remained flat at $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,105. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. Raia Drogasil has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Raia Drogasil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0082 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

