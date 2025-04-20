Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Up 21.8% in March

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 30,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 268,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Publicis Groupe Stock Performance

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.18. 128,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,404. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Publicis Groupe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.