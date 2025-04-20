Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the March 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 792,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insider Activity at Aeva Technologies

In other Aeva Technologies news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,764,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,179,370.88. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mina Rezk sold 70,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,696,669 shares in the company, valued at $24,263,706.51. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,213,506 shares of company stock valued at $24,985,345 and have sold 402,079 shares valued at $2,208,479. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:AEVA traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.29. 1,131,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,023. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The company has a market cap of $398.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEVA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $4.87 to $5.22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

Featured Articles

