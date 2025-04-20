John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Up 33.9% in March

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the March 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. 24,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,654. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Announces Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

