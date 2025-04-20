Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Update

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the March 15th total of 519,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 225.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Merck KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MKGAF traded down $8.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of $118.05 and a 52 week high of $200.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

About Merck KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.