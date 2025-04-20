Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Update

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the March 15th total of 519,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 225.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Merck KGaA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MKGAF traded down $8.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of $118.05 and a 52 week high of $200.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.96.
About Merck KGaA
