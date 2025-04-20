PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the March 15th total of 15,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 49,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.32. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.10.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

