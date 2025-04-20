PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the March 15th total of 15,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PEDEVCO Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 49,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.32. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.10.
About PEDEVCO
