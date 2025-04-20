Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Short Interest Up 35.1% in March

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the March 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Price Performance

NYSE:GUG traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,135. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1188 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

