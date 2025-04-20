Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 307.6 days.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KGSPF traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,116. Kingspan Group has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $93.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.20.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

