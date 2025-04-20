Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 307.6 days.
Kingspan Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KGSPF traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,116. Kingspan Group has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $93.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.20.
Kingspan Group Company Profile
