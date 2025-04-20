Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in March

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 700,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Interfor in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Interfor Stock Down 2.6 %

About Interfor

Shares of IFSPF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,125. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. Interfor has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Featured Articles

