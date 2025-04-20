Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in March

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 700,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Interfor in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on IFSPF
Interfor Stock Down 2.6 %
About Interfor
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Interfor
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.