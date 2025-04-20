JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

JD Sports Fashion Trading Up 4.3 %

JDSPY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. 118,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,290. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.19.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

About JD Sports Fashion

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.