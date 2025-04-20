JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
JD Sports Fashion Trading Up 4.3 %
JDSPY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. 118,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,290. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.19.
About JD Sports Fashion
