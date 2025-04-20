HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,915,800 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 3,065,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,829,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HUMBL Stock Up 50.0 %
HUMBL stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 89,825,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,094,531. HUMBL has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
About HUMBL
