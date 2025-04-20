HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,915,800 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 3,065,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,829,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HUMBL Stock Up 50.0 %

HUMBL stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 89,825,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,094,531. HUMBL has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About HUMBL

HUMBL, Inc, a digital commerce company, operates a platform connects consumers, business, and governments in the digital economy in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Commercial. The company offers HUMBL Wallet, that enables users to have full control of their online identity, digital assets, and digital keys; HUMBL Search Engine that allows customers to search for articles, news, images, video, and other, as well as allows consumers to search for verified merchandise and tickets; HUMBL Tickets, which offers secondary tickets to various of live events; HUMBL Authentics, to pair authenticated buyers and sellers in verified and digital commerce; and HUMBL Social, a user-verified social media platforms.

