Hensoldt AG (OTCMKTS:HAGHY) Short Interest Up 31.5% in March

Hensoldt AG (OTCMKTS:HAGHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hensoldt Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HAGHY stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,528. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31. Hensoldt has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $43.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAGHY shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Hensoldt to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Hensoldt to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

About Hensoldt

HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments.

